FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Friday (April 2)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Svi Mykhailiuk (SG – OKC) $3,700

After earning two-straight starts for the Thunder, Mykhailiuk should earn the start again tonight, yet he’ll cost you just $3,700. That makes him a great play. Mykhailiuk posted 34.8 FD points and 22 real-life points in his last on-court appearance. Phoenix is one of the toughest matchups in the league, but Svi should still see the floor for 30-plus minutes. Even if he regresses, I can see him hitting 7x value, making him a solid GPP or cash play.

Jordan Clarkson (PG – UTA) $5,300

As the leading Sixth-Man of the Year candidate, Clarkson doesn’t always play big minutes. But when he’s on the floor, he’s quite efficient. In just 26 minutes in his last outing, Clarkson posted 34.4 fantasy points, and he can reach 40. He tallied 27 FD points across just 23 minutes in his previous matchup with the Bulls. I see him as a safe play because he should see more run than 23 minutes against a mediocre Chicago defense in a pace-up spot.

De’Anthony Melton (SG – MEM) $4,100

Honestly, you can make an argument for any player facing the Timberwolves. Not only are they 27th ranked in defensive efficiency, but they also rank 23rd in FD points allowed to shooting guards. Melton has seen an uptick in points in his last couple of games, and he really went off against Houston with 33 FD points. While I will say Minnesota is a bit better than the Rockets, this is still a nice spot for the Memphis guard that should provide a lot of opportunities.

Chris Boucher (C – TOR) $4,700

Despite his inconsistent minutes, Boucher is quite efficient on the floor, tallying 1.27 FPPM in his last five games and 1.21 FPPM this season. With Kyle Lowry and Rodney Hood out, the whole team should see an uptick in usage, Boucher included. Even if he plays just 25 minutes, the Raptors center can reach 6x value. I still see him as a GPP play since his minutes aren’t concrete, but he has some serious upside. Keep an eye out for lineups as well. If Aron Baynes ($3,600) earns the start for Toronto, he could also make a sneaky play at the center spot.

Patrick Williams (SF – CHI) $3,600

Williams has seen an improvement in his game of late, but his price has stayed stagnant, making him a fine play for tonight’s slate. The rookie scored 26.1 FD points against a stingy Phoenix team last game and did even better against Golden State. He is almost guaranteed to get a steal and/or block while grabbing three to five boards, and he can even score in double-figures. His ceiling is a bit limited, though, so I see him more as a cash play tonight.

Tyrese Haliburton (SG – SAC) $5,600

The Sacramento rookie has been a 0.94 FPPM guy this season, and his usage has sat just shy of 24% in his last couple of games. Expecting him to earn the start again means he should garner 30-plus minutes. Haliburton can score 20 points while facilitating the ball to earn plenty of assists. However, I see him as more of a GPP. While he does have a high ceiling, he has also been known to post some dud games.

OG Anunoby (SF – TOR) $6,600

As I mentioned before with Boucher, this entire Toronto team should see an uptick in usage because of their shorthandedness. In a plus matchup against an up-tempo Golden State team, don’t be afraid to stack your Raptors. The Indiana product just had a stellar performance against the Thunder, and while I don’t expect him to score 47.7 fantasy points again, he can reach 40-plus against Golden State. Anunoby is a stat-sheet stuffer, so don’t be afraid to include him in cash or GPP lineups.

Isaiah Roby (PF – OKC) $5,500

With nearly half the Thunder projected to sit this one out, we have a lot of value to work with. Roby should earn the start, and if he does, he can easily reach 6x-7x value. It’s not as if Roby is the most efficient player, and the Phoenix matchup might scare some from rostering him. That said, power forward is a bit dry tonight, and Roby is a fine choice. He will have to see the floor for 33-36 minutes with all the injuries, and even if he plays below his season average of 0.91 FPPM, he’ll still reach 5x.

Jaden McDaniels (PF – MIN) $4,600

This price is too low for any starter on a team projected to score 105-plus points. The Minnesota rookie has seen some serious minutes in his last three games, reaching at least 35 in each of those outings. His fantasy output hasn’t directly followed through with his playing time, but he can drop 40-plus fantasy points at will. In a pace-up spot against Memphis, McDaniels makes a fine GPP play.

T.J. McConnell (PG – IND) $4,800

The Pacers’ backup point guard has been pretty steady of late, scoring between 24-28 FanDuel points in each of his last three outings. I expect similar production from McConnell tonight, but he can also reach 30 fantasy points. Despite being a backup, McConnell has a consistent floor that makes him a worthy cash player tonight.