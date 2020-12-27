FanDuel DFS Values of the Night: December 27

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Stephen Curry (GS) at CHI: $8,300

Curry and the Warriors have gotten off to a slow start but this is a great bounceback spot for the former MVP. We’ll discuss that more later.

Dejounte Murray (SAN) at NOP: $7,300

Murray looked like a star in the opener and it appears he’s going to play a much bigger role for the Spurs this year. We love that against an up-tempo Pelicans team.

Markelle Fultz (ORL) at WAS: $5,900

Fultz never amazes in the stat sheet but his stat-stuffing ways are very intriguing against a Wizards team who had the worst defense in the NBA last season.

Shooting Guard

Zach LaVine (CHI) vs. GS: $7,000

The Warriors have been the worst defense the first two games and that’s bad news against a stud like LaVine.

Eric Bledsoe (NOP) vs. SAN: $5,600

Bledsoe is simply too cheap, as he could easily provide 30-40 FanDuel points. That’d make him a huge value at this price tag.

Donte DiVincenzo (MIL) at NYK: $4,900

DD has earned a starting role for the Bucks, averaging 26 FD points per game in his first two fixtures.

Small Forward

DeMar DeRozan (SAN) at NOP: $8,100

DeRozan flirted with a triple-double in the opener and could be another great option for San Antonio against this poor defense.

Gordon Hayward (CHA) vs. BRK: $7,200

Hayward signed with Charlotte to be the man and 28 points, four rebounds and seven assists in the opener would indicate that he’s just that.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (GS) at CHI: $6,000

Oubre has been terrible the first two games but the usage is still there. That’s great news with his price tag dropping and this great matchup against Chicago.

Power Forward

Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) at NYK: $11,500

Giannis is probably the best pure points play on the board and we’ll discuss that in the studs section.

Lauri Markkanen (CHI) vs. GS: $6,400

We love the Bulls against this putrid Warriors defense and that includes a cheap Markkanen.

Larry Nance Jr. (CLE) vs. PHI: $6,500

With Kevin Love possibly sitting in the second half of a back-to-back, Nance could start and play 30 minutes in his spot.

Center

Nikola Vucevic (ORL) at WAS: $8,299

Vooch wrecked Washington last season, averaging over 50 FD points per game in three matchups against them.

Wendell Carter (CHI) vs. GS: $4,900

Carter is probably the best value against this bad Warriors defense and would be one of the best values out there if he provides the double-double that I anticipate.

Bismack Biyombo (CHA) vs. BRK: $4,500

Biyombo is now the starter with Cody Zeller injured and he provided 25 FanDuel points per game in this role last season.

Read more from FantasyPros to help you prep your DFS lineups tonight.