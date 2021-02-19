FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Friday (Feb. 19)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Ricky Rubio (PG – MIN) $5,300 vs. TOR

One of the least exciting players to add to your DFS lineups, Rubio still offers value tonight, and I see him as more of a cash play. He consistently plays 28-29 minutes and consistently scores in the mid to upper-20s, spiking a 45.1 fantasy point outing against the Pacers in overtime. At $5,300, I expect him to reach just above 5X value vs. the Raptors.

Daniel Theis (PF – BOS) $4,900 vs. ATL

Theis has missed some time with an injury but is expected to be back against Atlanta tonight. At $4,900, he looks like a solid cash play, as I believe his ceiling to be limited. When he’s been healthy, he’s played between 25-30 minutes consistently, and I can easily see him reaching 30 fantasy points in a pace-up spot vs. the Hawks, returning a nice value if he reaches that mark. If he remains out by chance, just run it back with Robert Williams ($3,600) in the center spot.

Eric Bledsoe (SG – NO) $4,800 vs. PHO

Going against a negative matchup in the Suns, Bledsoe represents a solid contrarian play for today’s slate. His minutes have fluctuated over his last four games, but he has shown his capability of returning 5X value or higher. As a starter in a nine-game slate with low projected ownership, take a couple of shots at Bledsoe in your GPP lineups.

Michael Carter-Williams (PG – ORL) $4,500 vs. GS

As the starting point guard for the Magic, Carter-Williams has performed relatively well, averaging 25.7 fantasy points over his three games. He’s sitting right around 30 minutes per game, and in a pace-up spot against Golden State, he could see a bit more looks. Carter-Williams should return solid value but has a limited ceiling, so it is a fine pay-down option in GPP’s and cash tournaments.

Patrick Williams (PF – CHI) $4,500 at PHI

I wrote about Williams last time, and I’m running it right back again tonight. While he isn’t the most efficient player, he is essentially locked in for 30 minutes per game. There aren’t many spend-down power forward options, and facing a tough Sixers defense, I expect Williams’ ownership to be quite minimal, so he offers a great contrarian play in large-field tournaments.

Willy Hernangomez (C – NO) $4,400 vs. PHO

With Steven Adams going down yesterday, I assume he will be out for some time. Cue Hernangomez. The Pelicans center should slot right in and see a massive minutes bump to the mid-30s. What I really like about Hernangomez for this specific slate is that there are a lot of solid center options, so he makes for a fine contrarian GPP play that should still return solid value.

JaMychal Green (PF – DEN) $4,200 at CLE

After burning people on Tuesday, Green came right back out on Wednesday against Washington, totaling 35 fantasy points. He did come away from that game with an injury, so not only should you monitor his injury, but the rest of the Nuggets as well. Green played just shy of 30 minutes each of his last two games, so if he is good to go, and the Nuggets that are expected to be out stay out, Green offers solid value at $4,200.

Cedi Osman (SF – CLE) $4,200 vs. PHI

Considering he just went off for 36 fantasy points, I am surprised to see Osman still down at $4,200. I expect the Cleveland small forward to remain in the starting lineup, especially if Taurean Prince and Dylan Windler remain out. If that is the case, Osman is a solid GPP and cash play, as he should see the floor for upwards of 30 minutes again.