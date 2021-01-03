Fantasy
FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Sunday (1/3)
FantasyPros helps you prepare your lineup for today's NBA Action. NBA TV will host a double-header starting at 3pm/et.
Fantasy Pros
See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.
Point Guard
Luka Doncic (DAL) at CHI: $11,300
Doncic just had his best game of the season on Friday and is the highest-priced player on the slate for good reason. We’ll explain why later.
Damian Lillard (POR) at GS: $9,300
Lillard destroys the Warriors and we’ll dive into those numbers in the studs section.
Mike Conley (UTA) at SAN: $6,600
Conley has returned to his All-Star form this season with 37 FanDuel points per game and it’s a wonder why he’s still below $7,000
Shooting Guard
Paul George (LAC) at PHX: 8,000
PG13 should never be only $8,000. He’s averaging over 40 fantasy points per game and gets a solid matchup.
Dennis Schroder (LAL) at MEM: 5,900
Schroder has been a nice find for the Lakers, averaging 30 FD points per game.
Josh Richardson (DAL) at CHI: 4,800
Richardson has struggled with the Mavs so far this season but he’s too good of a player to be sitting below $5K.
Small Forward
LeBron James (LAL) at MEM: 10,400
LeBron James is the best player of our generation and he’s cruising like usual. He’ll find his way into the studs section yet again.
Kevin Durant (BKN) vs. WAS: 9,600
Durant has looked outstanding in his return to action and we’ll talk about his numbers in the studs section too.
Otto Porter (CHI) vs. DAL: 4,400
Porter has been a monster the last two games without Lauri Markkanen, averaging 38 FanDuel points per game. That makes him the value of the day.
Power Forward
Anthony Davis (LAL) at MEM: 10,000
Davis is obviously a great play against one of the worst defenses in the NBA.
Robert Covington (HOU) at GS: 5,200
Covington has really struggled in his first few games with Portland but he can go off against a Warriors team that doesn’t know what the word defense means.
Center
Nikola Jokic (DEN) at MIN: 10,600
Jokic eats triple-doubles for breakfast and we’ll discuss his numbers more in the next section.
Thomas Bryant (WAS) at BKN: 5,800
Bryant has at least 25 FD points in five-straight games and is averaging over 30 FD points per game in that span. Why is he below $6K?
Serge Ibaka (LAC) at PHX: 5,100
Ibaka continues to start for the Clippers and it’s just a matter of time before he sees an increase in production and price.