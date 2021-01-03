Fantasy

FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Sunday (1/3)

FantasyPros helps you prepare your lineup for today's NBA Action. NBA TV will host a double-header starting at 3pm/et.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 16: Robert Covington #23 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets on December 16, 2020 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Luka Doncic (DAL) at CHI: $11,300

Doncic just had his best game of the season on Friday and is the highest-priced player on the slate for good reason. We’ll explain why later.

Damian Lillard (POR) at GS: $9,300

Lillard destroys the Warriors and we’ll dive into those numbers in the studs section.

Mike Conley (UTA) at SAN: $6,600

Conley has returned to his All-Star form this season with 37 FanDuel points per game and it’s a wonder why he’s still below $7,000

Shooting Guard

Paul George (LAC) at PHX: 8,000

PG13 should never be only $8,000. He’s averaging over 40 fantasy points per game and gets a solid matchup.

Dennis Schroder (LAL) at MEM: 5,900

Schroder has been a nice find for the Lakers, averaging 30 FD points per game.

Josh Richardson (DAL) at CHI: 4,800

Richardson has struggled with the Mavs so far this season but he’s too good of a player to be sitting below $5K.

Small Forward

LeBron James (LAL) at MEM: 10,400

LeBron James is the best player of our generation and he’s cruising like usual. He’ll find his way into the studs section yet again.

Kevin Durant (BKN) vs. WAS: 9,600

Durant has looked outstanding in his return to action and we’ll talk about his numbers in the studs section too.

Otto Porter (CHI) vs. DAL: 4,400

Porter has been a monster the last two games without Lauri Markkanen, averaging 38 FanDuel points per game. That makes him the value of the day.

Power Forward

Anthony Davis (LAL) at MEM: 10,000

Davis is obviously a great play against one of the worst defenses in the NBA.

Robert Covington (HOU) at GS: 5,200

Covington has really struggled in his first few games with Portland but he can go off against a Warriors team that doesn’t know what the word defense means.

 Naz Reid (MIN) vs. DEN: 4,900
Reid has been starting for Karl-Anthony Towns, scoring at least 28 fantasy points in two of his last three starts.

Center

Nikola Jokic (DEN) at MIN: 10,600

Jokic eats triple-doubles for breakfast and we’ll discuss his numbers more in the next section.

Thomas Bryant (WAS) at BKN: 5,800

Bryant has at least 25 FD points in five-straight games and is averaging over 30 FD points per game in that span. Why is he below $6K?

Serge Ibaka (LAC) at PHX: 5,100

Ibaka continues to start for the Clippers and it’s just a matter of time before he sees an increase in production and price.

Read more from FantasyPros to help you prep your DFS lineups tonight.

