FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Sunday (1/3)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Luka Doncic (DAL) at CHI: $11,300

Doncic just had his best game of the season on Friday and is the highest-priced player on the slate for good reason. We’ll explain why later.

Damian Lillard (POR) at GS: $9,300

Lillard destroys the Warriors and we’ll dive into those numbers in the studs section.

Mike Conley (UTA) at SAN: $6,600

Conley has returned to his All-Star form this season with 37 FanDuel points per game and it’s a wonder why he’s still below $7,000

Shooting Guard

Paul George (LAC) at PHX: 8,000

PG13 should never be only $8,000. He’s averaging over 40 fantasy points per game and gets a solid matchup.

Dennis Schroder (LAL) at MEM: 5,900 Schroder has been a nice find for the Lakers, averaging 30 FD points per game. Josh Richardson (DAL) at CHI: 4,800 Richardson has struggled with the Mavs so far this season but he’s too good of a player to be sitting below $5K. Small Forward LeBron James (LAL) at MEM: 10,400 LeBron James is the best player of our generation and he’s cruising like usual. He’ll find his way into the studs section yet again. Kevin Durant (BKN) vs. WAS: 9,600 Durant has looked outstanding in his return to action and we’ll talk about his numbers in the studs section too. Otto Porter (CHI) vs. DAL: 4,400 Porter has been a monster the last two games without Lauri Markkanen, averaging 38 FanDuel points per game. That makes him the value of the day. Power Forward Anthony Davis (LAL) at MEM: 10,000 Davis is obviously a great play against one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Robert Covington (HOU) at GS: 5,200 Covington has really struggled in his first few games with Portland but he can go off against a Warriors team that doesn’t know what the word defense means. Naz Reid (MIN) vs. DEN: 4,900 Reid has been starting for Karl-Anthony Towns , scoring at least 28 fantasy points in two of his last three starts.