Dwight Howard climbs to 10th in career double-doubles

Veteran 76ers center Dwight Howard posted 19 points and 14 rebounds off the bench in Saturday’s victory over the Pistons, pushing him past Kevin Garnett and into sole possession of 10th place with his 743rd career double-double.

Congrats to @DwightHoward of the @sixers for moving up to 10th on the all-time DOUBLE-DOUBLES list! pic.twitter.com/keVPFPN3sD — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2021

Howard, 35, is averaging 16.2 points and 12.1 rebounds through 1,179 career games spread over 17 NBA seasons. Saturday’s game marked his 12th double-double of the season despite coming off the bench in 61 of his 66 games with the Sixers.

Howard now stands 23 double-doubles behind Walt Bellamy in ninth place.