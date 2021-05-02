Top Stories
Luka Doncic becomes 2nd-fastest to reach 35 career triple-doubles
Doncic piles up 31 points, 12 rebounds and 20 assists in Dallas' 125-124 victory over Washington
From NBA.com News Services
Luka Doncic’s latest monster performance put him in extremely rare company Saturday as he became the second-fastest NBA player to reach 35 career triple-doubles, trailing only Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.
Doncic piled up 31 points, 12 rebounds, 20 assists as his Dallas Mavericks earned a crucial 125-124 victory over the Washington Wizards to move into fifth place in the Western Conference.
It marked Doncic’s 35th career triple-double, a total he reached in his 190th game. The only player who got there faster was Robertson, who did it in just 82 games. The previous No. 2 had been Magic Johnson (204 games).
Doncic, 22, also became just the 11th player to amass 35 triple-doubles at all, regardless of games played.
In addition, he is just the fourth player in NBA history to total 30-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and 20-plus assists in a single game, joining:
- Robertson (32 points, 15 rebounds, 20 assists vs. Chicago, 1961)
- Johnson (32 points, 11 rebounds, 20 assists vs. Philadelphia, 1988)
- Russell Westbrook (35 points, 14 rebounds, 21 assists)