Luka Doncic becomes 2nd-fastest to reach 35 career triple-doubles

Doncic piles up 31 points, 12 rebounds and 20 assists in Dallas' 125-124 victory over Washington

From NBA.com News Services

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists in his third season with the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic’s latest monster performance put him in extremely rare company Saturday as he became the second-fastest NBA player to reach 35 career triple-doubles, trailing only Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

Doncic piled up 31 points, 12 rebounds, 20 assists as his Dallas Mavericks earned a crucial 125-124 victory over the Washington Wizards to move into fifth place in the Western Conference.

It marked Doncic’s 35th career triple-double, a total he reached in his 190th game. The only player who got there faster was Robertson, who did it in just 82 games. The previous No. 2 had been Magic Johnson (204 games).

Doncic, 22, also became just the 11th player to amass 35 triple-doubles at all, regardless of games played.

In addition, he is just the fourth player in NBA history to total 30-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and 20-plus assists in a single game, joining:

  • Robertson (32 points, 15 rebounds, 20 assists vs. Chicago, 1961)
  • Johnson (32 points, 11 rebounds, 20 assists vs. Philadelphia, 1988)
  • Russell Westbrook (35 points, 14 rebounds, 21 assists)

 

 

 

