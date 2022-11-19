Luka Doncic earns 50th career triple-double

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic etched another entry in NBA history Friday by posting his 50th career-triple double during a 127-99 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Doncic poured in 33 points with 12 rebounds and 11 assists to become just the 10th player in history to reach the milestone.

“It’s great,” Doncic said. “It feels amazing. I’m just really glad that I’m here and doing this.”

The 23-year-old reached this latest feat second-fastest among his peers behind Oscar Robertson in terms of both age (23 years, 263 days) and number of games played (278).

Robertson produced his 50th triple double just 42 days after turning 23 in his 111th NBA outing

Luka Dončić has just become the 10th player in @NBA history to record 50 triple-doubles. Dončić is the second-fastest player to reach 50 triple-doubles, both in terms of age: 23y-42d, Oscar Robertson

*23y-263d, Dončić and in terms of games played: 111, Robertson

278, Dončić pic.twitter.com/3se5c5XGCH — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) November 19, 2022

Going into the fourth quarter, Doncic needed only one more rebound to reach 50 triple-doubles after racking up 31 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists over the first three quarters. One minute and seven seconds into the final frame, Doncic pulled down a rebound off a Vlatko Cancar miss on a 26-footer.

“Pretty, impressive. He’s already rewriting the record books,” said Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, who produced 107 triple-doubles throughout his Hall of Fame playing career. “That’s pretty cool to be the [second-fastest to reach 50 triple-doubles]. Oscar was pretty special. Now, to be there right behind Oscar shows you how good he is.”

Doncic’s performance against the Nuggets marked the 25th time he’s scored at least 30 points while producing a triple-double, good for fifth most in league annals behind Robertson (106), Russell Westbrook (48), LeBron James (37) and James Harden.

The NBA’s scoring leader at 34.4 points per game, Doncic has put together four 30-point triple doubles over 14 outings of the season.

