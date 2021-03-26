Draymond Green (general illness) sits out Warriors-Kings

Golden State’s growing list of unavailable players will included Draymond Green for at least one night. The former Kia Defensive Player of the Year was not feeling well before Thursday’s game against Sacramento and ultimately did not play.

Green joined Stephen Curry (tailbone contusion), Klay Thompson (right achilles), Marquese Chriss (trade pending), Brad Wanamaker (trade pending), and Eric Paschall (general illness) on Golden State’s injury report. Green leads the Warriors in assists (8.4 per game) and defensive win shares (1.9) this season.

The Warriors (22-22) entered Thursday’s matchup having lost seven of their last 10 games, with just a 2.5-game cushion over New Orleans for the 10th and final spot for the Play-In Tournament.