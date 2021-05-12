Top Stories

Donovan Mitchell (ankle) to miss Utah's final 3 regular-season games

Mitchell will have 11 more days to recover before the playoffs begin on May 22.

From NBA.com News Services

Donovan Mitchell sprained his ankle against Indian on April 16.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will miss the final three games of the regular season with the sprained right ankle that has sidelined him since mid-April, the team announced Tuesday.

Mitchell will have missed 16 games with the injury, which he suffered in Utah’s victory over Indiana on April 16. The additional absences will give Mitchell 11 more days to recover before the playoffs begin on May 22.

Mitchell, who made the All-Star Game this season for the second time, will finish the regular season with the best scoring average of his career at 26.4 points per game.

The Jazz have gone 8-5 without their leading scorer, briefly losing their spot atop the Western Conference to Phoenix before recovering to lead by 1.5 games entering Tuesday’s action.

Utah has also been without starting point guard Mike Conley (hamstring) since April 26. He will miss Wednesday’s game against Portland, his ninth straight absence.

 

 

