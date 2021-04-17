Top Stories

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell out at least one week with 'significant' ankle sprain

An MRI on Saturday revealed no structural damage, but the star will reportedly miss several games.

From NBA.com News Services

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will be re-evaluated in one week after suffering what the team described as a “significant” right lower ankle sprain.

That span covers four games, including today’s game with the Lakers.

Mitchell was helped off the court after suffering the injury during the third quarter of Friday’s 119-111 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Mitchell took an awkward fall near the Pacers’ bench and immediately grabbed his lower leg. X-Rays taken at the arena were negative, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The two-time All-Star has been on a hot scoring streak as of late, averaging 40.5 points in the four games prior to Friday’s matchup.

He finished the afternoon tilt with 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting in 21 minutes.

