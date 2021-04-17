Jazz's Donovan Mitchell out at least one week with 'significant' ankle sprain

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will be re-evaluated in one week after suffering what the team described as a “significant” right lower ankle sprain.

Following an MRI and clinical evaluation, Donovan Mitchell suffered a significant right lower ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in one week. — utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 17, 2021

That span covers four games, including today’s game with the Lakers.

Mitchell was helped off the court after suffering the injury during the third quarter of Friday’s 119-111 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Mitchell took an awkward fall near the Pacers’ bench and immediately grabbed his lower leg. X-Rays taken at the arena were negative, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The two-time All-Star has been on a hot scoring streak as of late, averaging 40.5 points in the four games prior to Friday’s matchup.

He finished the afternoon tilt with 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting in 21 minutes.

Prayers up for @spidadmitchell 🙏 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 16, 2021

Damn😔 Praying for you bro🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

🕷@spidadmitchell — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 16, 2021