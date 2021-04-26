Top Stories

Clippers sign DeMarcus Cousins for remainder of season

The four-time All-Star played with LA on two 10-day contracts prior to this deal.

From NBA.com News Services

DeMarcus Cousins is averaging 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over his first eight games with LA.

The LA Clippers have agreed to a deal for the remainder of the season with center DeMarcus Cousins, the team announced on Monday.

Cousins has been with the team since April 5 on two 10-day contracts.

The 30 year old has averaged 6.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his first eight games with the Clippers.

The four-time All-Star, who has struggled with injuries since 2018, has career averages of 20.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

