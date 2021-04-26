Clippers sign DeMarcus Cousins for remainder of season

The LA Clippers have agreed to a deal for the remainder of the season with center DeMarcus Cousins, the team announced on Monday.

Officially official. @boogiecousins is signed for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/FbADE1csOe — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 26, 2021

Cousins has been with the team since April 5 on two 10-day contracts.

The 30 year old has averaged 6.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his first eight games with the Clippers.

The four-time All-Star, who has struggled with injuries since 2018, has career averages of 20.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists.