Top Stories
Clippers sign DeMarcus Cousins for remainder of season
The four-time All-Star played with LA on two 10-day contracts prior to this deal.
From NBA.com News Services
The LA Clippers have agreed to a deal for the remainder of the season with center DeMarcus Cousins, the team announced on Monday.
Officially official.
@boogiecousins is signed for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/FbADE1csOe
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 26, 2021
Cousins has been with the team since April 5 on two 10-day contracts.
The 30 year old has averaged 6.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his first eight games with the Clippers.
The four-time All-Star, who has struggled with injuries since 2018, has career averages of 20.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
All business.
📽 The best of @boogiecousins (so far) as an LA Clipper. pic.twitter.com/7qALbPGg0T
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 26, 2021