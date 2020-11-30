City Edition Jerseys
Sacramento Kings: The Loyal Legion
For Sacramento Kings fans, loyalty and royalty are synonymous. This City Edition jersey takes design cues from the team’s classic 90’s colorway.
Inspired by that unwavering fan-love throughout every era, the 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey takes design cues from the team’s classic 90’s colorway.
The fan-favorite “Sactown” insignia returns across the chest on this update to the popular style. Shop Now