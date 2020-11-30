City Edition Jerseys

Sacramento Kings: The Loyal Legion

For Sacramento Kings fans, loyalty and royalty are synonymous. This City Edition jersey takes design cues from the team’s classic 90’s colorway.

For Sacramento Kings fans, loyalty and royalty are synonymous.

Inspired by that unwavering fan-love throughout every era, the 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey takes design cues from the team’s classic 90’s colorway.

The fan-favorite "Sactown" insignia returns across the chest on this update to the popular style.

Kings' 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys just dropped at the NBA Store.

