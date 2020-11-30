City Edition Jerseys
Washington Wizards: Capital Standards
The 2020-21 Nike NBA Washington Wizards City Edition Jersey takes inspiration from the Wizard's home city of Washington D.C.
Stripped side panels and “DC” lettering at the center of the jersey speak to the franchise’s unity and the city at the center of the country. Shop Now
Wizards’ 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition is now available in the NBA Store. Shop Now