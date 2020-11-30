City Edition Jerseys

Washington Wizards: Capital Standards

The 2020-21 Nike NBA Washington Wizards City Edition Jersey takes inspiration from the Wizard's home city of Washington D.C.

The 2020-21 Nike NBA Washington Wizards City Edition Jersey takes inspiration from the Wizard’s home city of Washington D.C.

Stripped side panels and “DC” lettering at the center of the jersey speak to the franchise’s unity and the city at the center of the country. Shop Now

Wizards’ 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition is now available in the NBA Store. Shop Now

 

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.