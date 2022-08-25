Nets unveil 'Stars and Stripes' Classic Edition uniform

The Brooklyn Nets will return to the “Stars and Stripes” design for their 2022-23 Nike Classic Edition uniform, the team announced on Thursday.

Back by popular demand. Introducing our 2022-23 Classic Edition uniform 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FnCpZ5u6XH — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 25, 2022

Via the team:

Designed by Nike, the new uniform is a replica of the white Stars and Stripes uniform first worn 50 years ago. The jersey boasts the red NETS wordmark across the chest and the signature blue stripe with three white stars is flanked by two red stripes down the left side panel. The pattern continues through the shorts, which feature two white stars.

The Stars and Stripes uniform has shown up throughout various moments in pop culture, including being featured on the cover of the NBA Street Vol. 2 video game that was released in 2003. More recently, the uniform was ranked in the Top 10 of ESPN’s all-time best jerseys in NBA history.

The Nets introduced their Stars and Stripes uniforms in February 1972 when the team started playing in Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. Beginning with the team’s run to the ABA championship series that season, this uniform became a symbol of the Nets’ dominance in the ABA’s final years, with Julius Erving winning three MVP awards and the Nets winning championships in 1974 and 1976. The team later revived the Stars and Stripes uniforms and wore them once again from 1983 to 1990.

