Game Recap: Trail Blazers 91, Lakers 73

By Joel Bartilotta, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS — The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 91-73 in the Las Vegas Summer League championship at Thomas and Mack Center on Tuesday.

It’s rare to see a championship game decided in wire-to-wire fashion, but that’s what happened here. Portland set the tone early, as the Blazers rode a 31-19 first quarter to victory.

The Trail Blazers held a double-digit lead for the final three quarters while leading by at least 15 points for the entirety of the fourth quarter. The shooting differential was key, with Portland connecting on 49.4 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3-point range while holding the Lakers to just 39.1 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from long range. Offensive rebounding was also a huge factor, with Portland winning that battle, 10-4. Additionally, Portland recorded five more assists than Los Angeles while committing five fewer turnovers.

The Trail Blazers (7-0) had six players reach double figures in scoring, with K.J. McDaniels leading the team with 17 points and seven rebounds on 8-of-14 shooting off the bench. Wade Baldwin IV led the starters with 14 points, four rebounds and six assists. Caleb Swanigan collected six points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Archie Goodwin contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Lakers (6-1) got a disappointing performance from the Summer League MVP, as Josh Hart went just 3 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists before being ejected in the fourth quarter due to two quick technicals for complaining.

Svi Mykhailiuk also struggled, scoring just 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting. Jeff Ayres was the only other Laker in double figures, as he tallied 11 points, one assist and one steal. Alex Caruso added nine points, three rebounds and four assists.