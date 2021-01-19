Top Stories

Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic undergoes wrist surgery

Portland says Nurkic will be reevaluated in six weeks.

PORTLAND, Ore.  Portland center Jusuf Nurkic underwent surgery today to repair a fracture in his right wrist, it was announced by Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

Nurkic will wear a splint for four weeks and be reevaluated in six weeks.

His status will be updated accordingly.

