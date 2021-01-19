Top Stories

Myles Turner day-to-day with avulsion fracture in right hand

The Pacers' center will be reevaluated later this week.

From NBA.com News Services

Myles Turner leads the NBA with 4.2 blocks per game.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has suffered an avulsion fracture in his right hand, the team announced on Tuesday.

The NBA’s leader in blocks (4.2 per game) is day-to-day with the injury, which will not require surgery. Turner was inactive for the Pacers’ loss to the Clippers on Sunday due to the fracture.

In addition to his blocks, the 24-year-old center is averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 12 games for Indiana (8-5) this season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to report the details of the injury.

