Myles Turner day-to-day with avulsion fracture in right hand

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has suffered an avulsion fracture in his right hand, the team announced on Tuesday.

OFFICIAL: Myles Turner has an avulsion fracture in his right hand and is day-to-day. The injury is stable and will not require surgery.https://t.co/A2pyylSrhM — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 19, 2021

The NBA’s leader in blocks (4.2 per game) is day-to-day with the injury, which will not require surgery. Turner was inactive for the Pacers’ loss to the Clippers on Sunday due to the fracture.

In addition to his blocks, the 24-year-old center is averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 12 games for Indiana (8-5) this season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to report the details of the injury.