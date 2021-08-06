Atlanta Hawks re-sign Solomon Hill

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has re-signed forward Solomon Hill. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Solo played a variety of roles for us last season and was always ready when his number was called. He’s an invaluable veteran who contributed to our success both on and off the floor, and we’re happy to bring him back,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Travis Schlenk.

An eight-year veteran, Hill appeared in 71 games last season for the Hawks (16 starts), averaging 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.3 minutes. He scored in double figures five times and led or tied for the team lead in steals 13 times. He also appeared in 14 postseason games during the Hawks’ run to the Eastern Conference Finals, including three starts.

The 6-foot-6 forward has played in 435 career games (188 starts) with Indiana, New Orleans, Memphis, Miami and Atlanta, putting in 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.9 minutes. In 38 career postseason contests (three starts), he’s averaged 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 13.2 minutes.

The 23rd overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by Indiana, Hill was a four-year player at the University of Arizona and left tied for the most games played (139) in Wildcats history.