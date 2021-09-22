2021 NBA Media Week

2021 NBA team Media Day livestream schedule

Keep up with everything going on during NBA media day 2021.

NBA teams will hold their media day activities starting on Sept. 27. This page will be updated with dates, times and livestream links for each team as it becomes available.

(All times listed are ET.)

Media Day Livestream Links

Atlanta Hawks: Sept. 27, 10:30 a.m.

Boston Celtics: Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets: Sept. 27, 11 a.m.

Charlotte Hornets: Sept. 27, begins at 9:30 a.m.

Chicago Bulls: Sept. 27, 2 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Sept. 27, 12:30-5 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks: Sept. 27, 2-5 p.m.

Denver Nuggets: Sept. 27, 1 p.m.

Detroit Pistons: Sept. 27, 11 a.m.

Golden State Warriors: Sept. 27, 1-5 p.m.

Houston Rockets: Sept. 27, 12-4 p.m.

Indiana Pacers: Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LA Clippers: Sept. 27, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers: Sept. 28, begins at 1 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies: Sept. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Miami Heat: Sept. 27, 10 a.m.

Milwaukee Bucks: Sept. 27, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Sept. 27, 1:30 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans: Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New York Knicks: TBA

Oklahoma City Thunder: Sept. 27, 12-2 p.m.

Orlando Magic: Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers: Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Phoenix Suns: Sept. 27, 12:30 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers: Sept. 27, 2-5 p.m.

Sacramento Kings: Sept. 27, 4-7 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs: Sept. 27, 11 a.m.

Toronto Raptors: TBA

Utah Jazz: Sept. 27, 10 a.m.

Washington Wizards: Sept. 27, 10:30 a.m.

