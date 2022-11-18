9 fashion-forward gift ideas for this holiday season

Inspired by the fashionable NBA tunnel, here are some stylish gift ideas for the holiday season.

Tommy Jeans & NBA Apparel

Get in the stands and rep your favorite team with our classic logo tee. Made from soft cotton jersey and cut in an easy fit. A courtside collection, created in collaboration with the NBA.

Shop here for sweatshirts, tees, and joggers.

Hugo Boss Puffer Jacket

An oversized-fit puffer jacket with a water-repellent finish by BOSS Menswear. Offering the choice of a plain or basketball-camouflage design, this reversible jacket has detachable sleeves for even further versatility. Embroidered branding and special labeling add exclusive touches on each side. Co-branded dynamic casualwear part of a limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with the NBA.

Shop here on Hugo Boss.

Hugo Boss Men’s Hoodie

A regular-fit hoodie by BOSS Menswear, detailed with collaborative branding at the chest. Featuring solid trims and exclusive labeling, this hooded sweatshirt is patterned with a camouflage motif inspired by the texture of a basketball. The French terry is made from pure cotton for comfort. Co-branded dynamic casualwear part of a limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with the NBA.

Shop here on Hugo Boss.

Nike City Edition Jerseys

Nike, the NBA and its teams unveiled the 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, which represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique – honoring the inherent bond between, court, community and culture. The uniforms are available for sale at NBAStore.com, Nike.com and select retailers globally.

Shop here at the NBA Store.

New Era: NBA Authentic Statement Edition

The NBA Statement Series 9FIFTY Snapback features an embroidered team wordmark at the front panels with a team patch at the right-wear side. Additional details include the official NBA Logoman above a snapback closure at the rear and a gray undervisor.

Available Now For $36.99. Shop here on New Era.

WNBA Lokai Bracelet

With this bracelet from Lokai, you can show that you’ll stick with the WNBA through their highs and lows. The white bead holds water from Mt. Everest, and the black bead contains mud from the Dead Sea, the highest and lowest points in the world. Complete with league colors, this accessory is perfect for stylishly sharing your fandom.

Shop here on Lokai.

NBA Crosstown Script ‘47 Hitch

The Crosstown Script ’47 Hitch is a structured and curved adjustable with raised and flat embroidery on the front, flat embroidery on the side, a plastic snap closure, and a nylon rope along the visor. Made from garment-washed cotton twill.

Shop here on 47 Brand.

Los Angeles Lakers Superior ‘47 Lacer Hood

The ’47 Superior Lacer Hood is a hockey-inspired silhouette made from midweight fleece with a thermalined hood and twill appliques on the body, shoulders, and sleeves.

Shop here on 47 Brand.

Mike Bibby Vancouver 98-99 Swingman Jersey

Swingman Jersey Vancouver Grizzlies Road 1998-99 Mike Bibby.

Shop on Mitchell and Ness.