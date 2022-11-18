Holiday Gift Guide 2022

10 gifts for the nostalgic fan

The NBA Store has you covered with the best retro gifts for this holiday season.

Julia Adams, for NBA.com

Into the classics? This holiday season the NBA is offering the best retro gifts. From throwback jerseys to collectibles of your favorite past players, the NBA Store has you covered.

Mike Bibby Vancouver Swingman Jersey

You will always take the time to honor one of the best to wear your favorite team’s uniform. Before the next game tips off, pay homage to the franchise’s storied past while also recognizing one of its all-time brightest stars with this Vancouver Grizzlies Mike Bibby Hardwood Classics Swingman jersey from Mitchell & Ness. Its throwback-inspired design and player-specific graphics are sure to remind fellow fans of all their favorite moments, both past and present.

Buy now at Mitchell and Ness for $135.

Nike City Edition Jerseys

Nike, the NBA and its teams unveiled the 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, which represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique – honoring the inherent bond between, court, community and culture.

The uniforms are available for sale at NBAStore.com for $120.

Hasbro Starting Line-Up- Series 1

This series includes 8 NBA Superstar action figures:

  • LeBron James
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Trae Young
  • Ja Morant
  • Joel Embiid
  • Luka Doncic
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Stephen Curry

Buy now for $49.99 at Hasbro.

NBA Vinyl Gold

Score a slam dunk for your NBA collection with these new Funko GOLD figures. GOLD is the perfect way to commemorate some of your favorite, legendary NBA players in your collection, and each figure comes in a sleek, display-ready box that is easy to stack with other GOLD collectibles. There’s a 1 in 6 chance you may find the chase variant of these players in their City Edition uniform.

Buy now on Amazon for $25.

POP NBA Cover

Commemorate an iconic sports magazine cover for your NBA collection with the NBA SLAM Pop! Magazine covers. Each collectible features an NBA Pop! figure along with the matching SLAM cover art, and comes prepackaged in a protective case that can be hung on your wall!

Buy a Shawn Kemp, Ray Allen, or Tracy McGrady, now at Funko.com for $20.

