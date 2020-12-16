Top Stories
1 player tests positive in latest COVID-19 test results
Of the 549 players tested for COVID-19 since Dec. 10, one new player has returned a confirmed positive test.
Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test is isolated until they are cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.