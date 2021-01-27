Top Stories
1 player tests positive in latest COVID-19 test results
The NBA and NBPA announce results for players tested since Jan. 20.
Official release
NEW YORK – Of the 492 players tested for COVID-19 since Jan. 20, one new player has returned a confirmed positive test.
Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test, or has been identified as having been in close contact to an infected person, is isolated or quarantined until they are cleared under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.