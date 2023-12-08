Legendary LeBron Performance Leads LAL to the IST Final

With the eyes of the entire NBA on Las Vegas, LeBron James put on an absolute basketball master class, and had a lot of help from his friends in a 133-89 blowout victory over New Orleans, sending the Lakers to the final of the inaugural In-Season Tournament, for a chance at the NBA Cup with only Indiana left to conquer.



“Incredible,” summarized Darvin Ham of LeBron. He’s the ultimate tone setter. He set an unbelievable tone from the start of the game, and his teammates followed suit.”



LeBron’s 21st season has been entirely unprecedented to this point, and he somehow upped the ante on Thursday night in Las Vegas, needing only 22 minutes to score 30 points on 9 of 12 FG’s (4 of 4 3’s, 8 of 8 FT’s) with eight assists for a +36, the only player to hit those marks in so few minutes.

“Just trying to lead by example,” said LeBron, rather humbly after that kind of performance. “Be unselfish. Make the right plays offensively and defensively and live with the results.”



The Lakers held a 67-54 lead after a strong first half, but it was the third quarter in which they entered into Death Mode, burying the Pelicans with a 43-17 margin. Anchored by Anthony Davis, the defense swarmed, limiting NOP to 7 for 24 shooting (29.2%) and forcing three turnovers, while converting 13 of 20 FG’s (65%) on the other end, including four triples, plus 13 of 16 free throws.



“We have a lot of long, athletic wings and players where we can switch randomly, we can switch deliberately,” explained Darvin Ham. “AD is a huge, huge factor in backing up and anchoring the back line of our defense, and it allows everybody to just play free and be aggressive.”



Davis, who finished with 16 points, 15 boards, 5 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals, led the Lakers with 31 minutes played, and was able to sit alongside LeBron and enjoy the fourth quarter thinking ahead to Saturday’s matchup with Indiana, such was the margin.