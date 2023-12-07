Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Pelicans, IST Semifinal, 12-7-23

The Lakers (13-9) will face off against the Pelicans (12-10) in the In-Season Tournament West Semifinals taking place in Las Vegas on Thursday night. The game tips off at 6:00pm Pacific on TNT.

Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:

STAKES ARE HIGH

The NBA could not have hoped for a better reception to and engagement with the In-Season Tournament in this inaugural run. From the new courts and uniforms, to the atmosphere at the arenas and the competitiveness on the floor from the players, the stakes of both winning the tournament cup and the financial prize incentive have elevated the feel of these contests, both from the players side and the fans.

Anthony Davis spoke to how the blend of all these factors have contributed to what we've witnessed as outside observers.

"You always want that top prize," Davis said. "It's played a factor in a lot of the games so far, just to get to the four (semifinals teams). And then when you're here, you think of 'you've come all this way, so you might as well come out and try to get the entire thing.' Anytime you put a group of competitive guys on the court together and then you have something to play for -- especially this early in the season -- you're going to get the games that we've been able to get so far."

That said, even though the stakes are upped and there is something to play for, LeBron James isn't necessarily putting anything extra on these games even though they are in the semifinals with a chance to advance to the championship game on Saturday.

"Just a game," LeBron said in response to questions about whether there was any messaging to the team about being in the position there are now. "We’re going to prepare. We understand what’s at stake being the first In-Season Tournament, but I'm not adding pressure to my teammates. It’s still game 23 so I'm not adding any pressure to my teammates. We're going to go out and play our game and win, lose, or draw we'll be alright."

Of course, both things are true. Players are going to respond to the competitiveness of the game and up their level as the stakes and environment contextualize the moment. But, at this stage of the season -- and for a Lakers team that is just starting to get healthy and find their stride -- they can also focus on keeping things simple and building on the same habits and preparation that has gotten them to this point.

AD THE ANCHOR

After a LeBron layup put the Lakers up by five points with 2:20 left in the game, the Phoenix Suns called a timeout in the hopes of not only curbing the momentum of the crowd and their opponent, but to diagram a play that would get them a much-needed bucket in crunch time.

On the next possession, however, the Lakers defense forced the Suns into a shot clock violation with the type of stifling defense that had been central to their success all night. And in the middle of it all, was Anthony Davis who, after some screen actions and defensive switches, found himself isolated on Devin Booker at the top of key. Davis, however, was unfazed in this matchup and was able to contain Booker off the dribble, which led to the string of passes to covered teammates that prompted the 24-second horn to sound.

After the game, LeBron spoke about Davis' defensive versatility and all that he does on that side of the ball for the Lakers.

"AD is our anchor when it comes to our defense, and he can do everything on the floor," James said. "I don't think we have another one in our league that can do it; that can guard one through five and we know that he can get a stop. He's been doing it for so long, I think it's taken for granted by our league. When we talk about Defensive Player of the Year and guys that defend at a high level.

"Because it's more than just blocking shots, it's being able to switch out and disrupt offenses, being able to switch out on perimeter marquee guys, the ability to shut down everything and disrupt everything. And AD does that. He's our anchor. So we have the utmost confidence that when we have an opportunity to get to that switching lineup and AD is on an island on a guard that we feel like he's going to win that matchup."

To back up all the in-possession work Davis does that LeBron rightfully calls out, AD is also still extremely productive defensively with the counting stats to bolster what the film tells us. Davis is tied for the league lead in blocks per game (2.8) and his combined blocks and steals (3.8) lead the NBA. Further, he's 2nd in defensive rebounding, and of the six players who defend at least 19 shots a game his 44.2% field goal percentage allowed is 2nd.

MATCHUP WITH THE PELICANS

The Pelicans are currently 8th in the Western Conference standings, but are a rising team who, like the Lakers, have been hampered by injuries and are just now beginning to get healthy in ways that are allowing them to come together and show more of their long-term potential.

They are led by Brandon Ingram (23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists) and Zion Williamson (22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists), but have a group of complementary role players who offer a combination of size, length, skill, and many of the intangibles needed to support high usage stars over the course of a full game.

So, not only do the Lakers need to concern themselves with Ingram and Zion, but they must extend defensive resources to CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, and Jonas Valanciunas who are all capable of putting up points in bunches -- particularly McCollum and Murphy who can stretch the floor and make defenses pay if they overcompensate on protecting the paint and mid-range against the Pelicans' stars.

That said, protecting the paint and being diligent and prepared for the Pelicans' attacks at the rim are essential to winning the game -- something that LeBron acknowledged.

"They have a lot of length, a lot of size," James said when discussing this game as part of the IST media availability. "We understand their size and their paint attacks, that they do a good job of attacking the paint and putting pressure at the rim. We have to be ready for that."

On the other end of the court, the Pelicans will need to worry about the same paint attacks when facing a Lakers offense led by LeBron and AD. Davis' combination of foot speed and quickness at his size can be particularly important vs. the Pelicans, either to beat Valanciunas off the dribble or on quick moves from the post or to shoot over the top of Williamson in lineups where the Pelicans go small.