Vince Carter To Join Fox Sports Southeast's Broadcast Team For Hawks vs. 76ers

ATLANTA – Atlanta Hawks swingman and 20-year NBA veteran Vince Carter will make his Hawks broadcasting debut tonight, April 3, when he joins Bob Rathbun and Dominique Wilkins on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO to call Atlanta’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET with Hawks LIVE; channel listings can be found here.

Carter, in his 21st professional season, has previously provided in-season television broadcast analysis during stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings. In past offseasons, Carter has called games at NBA Summer League, and most recently, he delivered color commentary at last summer’s inaugural Jr. NBA World Championship.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft, Carter will accompany Rathbun, in his 23rd season as the Hawks’ television play-by-play voice, and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Wilkins, in his 10th season as Atlanta’s game analyst, on the broadcast.

Among active players, Carter currently ranks in the top five in games played (2nd), minutes played (3rd), three-pointers made (3rd), field goals made (3rd) and points (4th). Carter became the 22nd player in NBA history to score 25,000 career points when he posted 14 points on Nov. 21 vs. Toronto. He leads the Hawks in three-point shooting this season, posting a .399 mark from long distance (23rd in the NBA).

Carter will miss tonight’s contest due to load management after compiling eight points, five assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes in a start last night in San Antonio. In 73 games (nine starts) this season, Carter is averaging 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.3 minutes.