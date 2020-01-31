Trae Young Selected To Participate In 2020 NBA Rising Stars

ATLANTA – Atlanta Hawks second-year guard Trae Young was selected as a participant for the U.S. Team in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET in Chicago, it was announced today. Young, who also participated in the 2019 Rising Stars, will start the NBA All-Star Game two days later after leading all Eastern Conference guards in fan votes.

Young has appeared in 44 games this season, all starts, and has averaged 29.4 points (third in the NBA), 9.2 assists (second in the NBA), 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest. The No. 5 overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, Young leads his draft class in total points (1,295) and points per game, total assists (406) and assists per game, and total free-throws made (330) and free-throws made per game (7.5) in 2019-20.

Young saw action in 13 games in January and posted 31.7 points, 11.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, he became the first player in 54 years (Oscar Robertson, February 1966) to meet those minimums in any month with at least 10 games played. In his last five games of the month, Young averaged 34.0 points and 15.2 assists per game, joining Nate Archibald (1972) as the only second-year players in NBA history to average at least 30 points and 15 assists over a five-game span.

Per Elias, Young’s 29.4 points per game would be most for a second-year player since Bob McAdoo scored 30.6 points per game in the 1973-74 season and would make him just the third player in NBA history to average at least 29 points per game before turning 22 years old (LeBron James, 31.4 ppg, 2005-06; Kevin Durant, 30.1 ppg, 2009-10). The University of Oklahoma product has recorded 11 games this season with at least 30 points and 10 assists, the most in the Eastern Conference and the second-most in the NBA. His eight 40-point games are the most in the conference.

On Jan. 8 vs. Houston, Young recorded the first 40-point triple-double in Hawks history, posting 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 39 minutes. Per Elias, Young became the youngest player (21 years, 111 days) in NBA history to meet those minimums (previously Oscar Robertson at 21 years, 357 days).

Young is joined on the U.S. Team by Charlotte Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and PJ Washington and guard Devonte’ Graham; Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr.; Miami Heat guards Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and guard Ja Morant; and Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall.

NBA assistant coaches selected the Rising Stars rosters, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff. A ballot consisted of four frontcourt players, four guards and two additional players at either position group for each team. Voters also had to choose a minimum of three first-year NBA players and three second-year NBA players for each team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for any player on their team.

Young will become the second Hawks player in as many seasons to play in back-to-back Rising Stars, joining John Collins.