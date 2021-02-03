Trae Young, Lloyd Pierce Reflect on National Girls & Women in Sports Day

by Cassidy Allen Chubb (@cassidymilan)

In the sports world, it’s well-known that Trae Young and players across the NBA proudly support the WNBA. From sitting courtside at their games (pre COVID-19) and hyping them up, to arriving in the WNBA’s signature orange hoodie on game day. And it’s not for show. The support is rooted in a genuine respect and appreciation for the game of basketball and the best professional women’s basketball players in the world.

Young's passion and support for women’s sports didn’t begin when he entered the NBA in 2018. It started as the big brother of two little sisters and watching them play sports growing up (mainly volleyball, but basketball too).

“I’m a big fan of all the women athletes,” Young said. “Especially the WNBA, soccer, and every other sport.”

He’s friends with a lot of WNBA players and other female athletes and doesn’t hesitate to show them love on social media.

Lloyd Pierce’s vantage point is a little different being a father to a young daughter. Pierce shared that two-year-old Maya gets excited about anything activity-wise, so it’s a new found role for him. He said they recently had balloons delivered to their house and she calls them “gosh.” So just the excitement of playing “gosh” with balloons is what he looks forward to.

“I don’t care what sport she plays. She enjoys activity and it’s something that I’m learning from the other side of being around women, the game, sports and their involvement,” Pierce said.

One woman in sports that Pierce has gotten to know and admire within the Hawks organization is two-time WNBA champion Renee Montgomery. She joined the FOX Sports Southeast team as a studio analyst for Hawks LIVE! after forgoing the 2020 WNBA season to focus on fighting systemic racism and social injustice. Pierce believes Montgomery’s decision allowed her to use sports as a platform and a steppingstone to really find her purpose.

“I think for all of us sport brings you opportunity that you don’t know where it will lead you,” Pierce said. “The involvement with sport helps grow the character of people, myself included, and to see that happen for Renee this past summer and past year has been really remarkable to see.”

Women in Hawks leadership roles:

Melissa Proctor, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer

Chelsea Lane, Vice President of Athletic Performance & Sports Medicine

Tori Miller, General Manager, College Park Skyhawks

Camye Mackey, Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer

Janet Smith, Vice President, Brand Communications

Kiy Jackson, Vice President of People & Culture

Shirley Zhang, Vice President, Creative

Andrea Carter, Vice President, Corporate Responsibility & Inclusion

Amy Phuong, Vice President, Government Relations

Janice Koon, Vice President, G League Operations

Amy Serino, Senior Vice President, Brand Merchandising

Caren Cook, Deputy General Counsel, Legal and Business Affairs

Jennifer Young, Vice President, Partnership Strategy and Development

Michelle Leftwich, Vice President, Salary Cap Administration

-

For more information on how to support women in sports for National Girl’s and Women in Sports Day, visit here.