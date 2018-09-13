Hawks Release Single-Game Tickets For 2018-19 Home Contests At All-New State Farm Arena

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club released single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season this morning on Hawks.com, including seats for all 41 home games during the team’s first season at State Farm Arena following a $192.5 million transformation.

The Hawks will tip off their 50th year in Atlanta with a home-opening contest against the Dallas Mavericks in a nationally-televised matchup via ESPN on Oct. 24. The contest marks Dallas’ only visit to State Farm Arena this season and features two of the top five picks from the 2018 NBA Draft, Atlanta’s Trae Young and the Mavs’ Luka Doncic.

Tickets released today for home contests against other Western Conference foes making their only trips to Atlanta include: back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State (Dec. 3), LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (Feb. 12), Oklahoma City (Jan. 15) and Houston (March 19). In addition, seats for games against expected Eastern Conference contenders are now available, including multiple matchups against: Boston (Nov. 23 and Jan. 19), Philadelphia (March 23 and April 3) and Milwaukee (Jan. 13 and March 31).

All of Atlanta’s Monday-through-Saturday home games will feature 7:30 p.m. tip times, with the exception of the home opener on Oct. 24 (7 p.m.), Monday, Jan. 21 vs. Orlando (3 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 23 vs. Phoenix (7 p.m.), Saturday, March 9 vs. Brooklyn (7 p.m.) and Wednesday, Apr. 10 vs. Indiana (8 p.m.). Sunday game times will vary.

The Hawks play 20-of-41 home games on weekends (five Friday, nine Saturday, six Sunday).

The all-new State Farm Arena will debut with the third-largest center-hung scoreboard in the NBA, and will also feature league-wide firsts including Topgolf Swing Suites and Killer Mike’s SWAG Shop (a four-chair barbershop overlooking the court). Fans who visit the venue will have many food options, including Old Lady Gang, Zac Brown’s Social Club, J.R. Crickets, B’s Cracklin’ Barbeque, Rita’s Italian Ice and a four-location neighborhood of restaurants called Westside Little Italia. Additionally, the arena is the NBA’s first to offer fan-friendly pricing, with 12 menu items priced at $5 or less throughout the venue.

To purchase tickets and receive information on season ticket membership, visit Hawks.com.