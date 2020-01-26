Statement from the Atlanta Hawks on the Passing of Kobe Bryant

ATLANTA –- The Atlanta Hawks released the following statement on the passing of NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant:

“We are stunned and profoundly saddened by the tragic news of the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Today our NBA family lost one of its modern-day leaders and a champion who inspired so many of this generation’s current players. His insatiable drive, legendary competitive spirit and dedication to the game will forever be remembered and live on through the era of players, fans and athletes around the world who were inspired by his greatness. The entire Hawks organization sends our deepest condolences to Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, their entire family and to the families of the other passengers involved in this heartbreaking accident.”