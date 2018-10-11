Zac Brown Band To Sing National Anthem Hawks' 2018-19 Season Home Opener In State Farm Arena

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club announced today that multiplatinum, Grammy Award Winning southern rock group, Zac Brown Band will perform the national anthem at the team’s home opener versus the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 24. The game, presented by State Farm, will be the Hawks’ first at the all new State Farm Arena as it completes a $192.5MM total transformation. The Georgia-based band, whose hits include “Chicken Fried”, “My Old Man” and “Keep Me In Mind”, and who recently wrapped their successful 2018 summer tour, “Down The Rabbit Hole Live”, will take the court just before the start of the game to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

It was announced last year that Brown would be bringing his Zac Brown’s Social Club concept to the arena as part of the venue’s massive 18 month renovation. The eatery, which will be accessible to all ticket holders, blends Brown’s passions for food, music, design and hospitality together in this southern style gourmet restaurant - complete with handmade features created in Zac’s very own craftsman workshops, ZB Customs. Chef Rusty Hamlin, who has been cooking alongside Brown for over a decade, serves as the restaurant’s executive chef and partnered with Brown on the menu’s creation. Hamlin is also well known as a finalist on the “Next Food Network Star” competition program and recently gave fans a sneak peek, hard hat tour of the new location.

“Having Zac Brown Band perform the national anthem will be an amazing addition to what is sure to be an electric night in the arena,” said Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO, Steve Koonin. “Unveiling the future of Hawks’ basketball in the city’s best sports and live event venue is even more historic with these incredible Atlanta stars to begin the festivities.”

Doors open at 5:30pm and the game tips off at 7:00pm. Tickets are available now at www.hawks.com

The game will be televised on FOXSports Southeast and ESPN. Fans can also tune in to listen to the game on 92.9 The Game. Check your local listing for channels.