Young Hawks Receive Recognition in 19-20 Rookie Survey
Brian Babineau/NBAE/Getty Images
The 2019-20 Rookie Survey has been released and all three Hawks rookies have received recognition from their peers. Check out the results below to see where our rooks ranked:
Which rookie will have the best career?
1. Cam Reddish, Atlanta -- 19%
2. Ja Morant, Memphis -- 16%
3. De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta -- 11%
4. R.J. Barrett, New York -- 5%
Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans -- 5%
Coby White, Chicago -- 5%
Zion Williamson, New Orleans -- 5%
Who will be the 2019-20 Kia Rookie of the Year?
1. Zion Williamson, New Orleans -- 35%
2. Ja Morant, Memphis -- 27%
3. R.J. Barrett, New York -- 5%
Cam Reddish, Atlanta -- 5%
Which rookie is the best defender?
1. Matisse Thybulle, Philadelphia -- 37%
2. De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta -- 29%
3. Brandon Clarke, Memphis -- 8%
Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans -- 8%
Nassir Little, Portland -- 8%
Others receiving votes: Bol Bol, Denver; Jarrett Culver, Minnesota; Bruno Fernando, Atlanta; Coby White, Chicago
The full rookie survey can be found here.
