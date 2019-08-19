Young Hawks Receive Recognition in 19-20 Rookie Survey

The 2019-20 Rookie Survey has been released and all three Hawks rookies have received recognition from their peers. Check out the results below to see where our rooks ranked:

Which rookie will have the best career?

1. Cam Reddish, Atlanta -- 19%

2. Ja Morant, Memphis -- 16%

3. De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta -- 11%

4. R.J. Barrett, New York -- 5%

Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans -- 5%

Coby White, Chicago -- 5%

Zion Williamson, New Orleans -- 5%

Who will be the 2019-20 Kia Rookie of the Year?

1. Zion Williamson, New Orleans -- 35%

2. Ja Morant, Memphis -- 27%

3. R.J. Barrett, New York -- 5%

Cam Reddish, Atlanta -- 5%

Which rookie is the best defender?

1. Matisse Thybulle, Philadelphia -- 37%

2. De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta -- 29%

3. Brandon Clarke, Memphis -- 8%

Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans -- 8%

Nassir Little, Portland -- 8%

Others receiving votes: Bol Bol, Denver; Jarrett Culver, Minnesota; Bruno Fernando, Atlanta; Coby White, Chicago

The full rookie survey can be found here.