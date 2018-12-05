Trae Young Named Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

ATLANTA -– Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October and November, it was announced today.

Young led all first-year players in the East with 15.6 points and 7.6 assists per game during first two months of the season, compiling an NBA rookie-best seven point/assist double-doubles. The 6-2 point guard strung together three consecutive contests with at least 10 points and 10 assists from Nov. 1-6, becoming the first rookie with three straight point/assist doubles within his first 10 career games since John Wall in 2010.

In his third professional game, the University of Oklahoma product scored 35 points and dished out 11 assists in a 133-111 win at Cleveland on Oct. 21. The effort made Young the first player to record a 35-point/11-assist game within the first 10 contests of his career and paired him with Steph Curry (2/10/10) as the only rookies ever with 35 points, 11 assists and six 3FGM in a single game.

In a 123-118 victory over Miami on Nov. 3, Young became the first rookie in NBA history to total 24 points, 15 assists, six rebounds, two three-pointers and one block in a single game. On Nov. 19 against the LA Clippers, Young totaled 25 points and an NBA season-high 17 assists, becoming the first rookie since Jason Kidd (3/13/95) with at least 25 points and 17 helpers in a game.

Young currently ranks 7th in the NBA in assists, averaging 7.6 per game.

The Hawks host the Golden State Warriors tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the all-new State Farm Arena.