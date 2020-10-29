Steve Koonin Named 2020 Most Admired CEO Honoree

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin has been named an honoree of the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Most Admired CEOs.

Each year, the Atlanta Business Chronicle honors Atlanta based CEOs that have a strong record of innovation, outstanding financial performance, commitment to diversity in the workplace, and who have made significant contributions to the metro community with its annual Most Admired CEO Award. Hawks CEO Steve Koonin has been named as one of the honorees.

This year's CEOs faced a year of change like no other. Amid a pandemic, accompanying economic shutdown and social upheaval, they were able to effectively transmit vision, encouragement and hope to their teams across virtual streams of communication, keeping their companies moving forward. Koonin, a life-long Atlantan, was named CEO of the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena in 2014 and since then has had numerous accomplishments. He provided the vision and has spearheaded the transformation of the award-winning State Farm Arena to become Georgia’s largest-ever polling location, becoming the first team in professional sports to convert their venue into a polling precinct for the 2020 General Election. Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Koonin led the organization through a partnership with Goodr, Inc. which provided more than 277,000 meals to Metro Atlantans.

