Nate McMillan Named Interim Head Coach of The Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA -– Atlanta Hawks President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Travis Schlenk announced today that assistant coach Nate McMillan has been named interim head coach of the team.

McMillan joined the Hawks coaching staff on Nov. 11, 2020. As head coach with Seattle (2000-05), Portland (2005-12) and Indiana (2016-20), McMillan led his teams to a 661-588 (.529) mark in 1,249 career regular season games and has 53 games of postseason coaching experience. Last season, the Pacers finished 45-28 (.616), second in the Central Division and fourth in the Eastern Conference. In his four years with Indiana, the club recorded a 183-136 mark (.574), advancing to the playoffs each season.