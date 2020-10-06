Lowery Institute Adds Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce to Board of Directors

ATLANTA -– On the anniversary of what would have been Reverend Joseph E. Lowery’s 99th birthday, the Joseph & Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice & Human Rights announced that they have named Lloyd Pierce, head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, to its Board of Directors. Additionally, to honor the life and legacy of Rev. Lowery, the Institute launched a week-long campaign encouraging all registered voters, with a focus on those in Black or underserved communities, to cast their ballot in this year’s general election. Early voting in Georgia runs from Oct. 12th through Oct. 30th with Election Day 2020 on November 3rd.

Established in Oct. 2001 and located inside the Thomas Cole Building on the Campus of Clark Atlanta University (CAU) , the Joseph & Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice & Human Rights is dedicated to training, developing, empowering, and inspiring leaders to improve their communities for the common good. It serves this mission by focusing on: civil and human rights; social justice; education; and community health locally, nationally, and abroad.

Pierce has served as a judge for the Lowery Institute’s annual “Change Agent Tank,” a competition that encourages local college students to become social entrepreneurs by combining their passion with social justice interests to create transformational initiatives and movements. Based on the popular show Shark Tank, submissions are narrowed to five students to present their ideas to corporate businesses, local leaders and celebrities for the opportunity to receive cash funding and awards.

Named head coach of the Hawks on May 11, 2018, Pierce is widely regarded as one of the top young coaches in the NBA. In April 2019, Pierce was selected to the USA Basketball Men’s National Team coaching staff. This summer, he established himself as one of the leading voices in professional sports, advocating for racial justice, education and positive societal changes.

Pierce is the inaugural chairman of the Coaches for Racial Justice, an initiative within the National Basketball Coaches Association that focuses on truth-telling and education, raising awareness of and teaching the history of racial injustice, impacting non-partisan policy reform, and working with local grassroots organizations to create change in every NBA market.

“Lloyd exudes boundless positive energy and incredible aptitude for mobilizing his peers to address societal issues – a remarkable skill we strive to nurture and glean within the Lowery Institute’s Change Agents. Through his work with our Change Agent Tank, it was immediately evident that his passion to mentor and nurture young people went beyond the basketball court,” said Cheryl Lowery, CEO & President, Lowery Institute. “We are proud and excited that he will serve alongside us to continue to create Scholar activists who are not afraid to speak truth to power- nor to turn words into deeds.”

“Meeting Rev. Lowery has been one of the highlights of my time in Atlanta and getting to know Cheryl, his family and the great work they are doing has been inspirational. It’s truly an honor to join the Board and take an active role in cultivating the next generation of leaders to take up the mantle and ensure social justice for all,” Pierce said.

Current active projects by The Joseph & Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice & Human Rights include:

Lowery Institute Virtual Enrichment (L.I.V.E), a year-round leadership program that was reformatted to virtual due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Participants read, discuss, debate, create and learn through innovative, age-appropriate activities and programming

Mimi’s Pantry – a free food pantry serving collegiate students suffering from food insecurity at Atlanta University Center Consortium institutions.

Change Agent Programs – a variety of programs that connects high-achieving undergraduate and graduate students with elementary, middle and high school students in Atlanta’s historic Westside community.

To support Dr. Joseph and Dr. Evelyn Lowery’s legacy of service and nonviolent advocacy, interested parties can learn more here and donate via this link.

ABOUT THE JOSEPH & EVELYN LOWERY INSTITUTE FOR JUSTICE & HUMAN RIGHTS:

The Lowery Institute's mission is to provide a platform for citizens of every walk of life to learn the important nonviolent advocacy principles. Central to this mission is a push to provide future leaders and “Change Agents” with opportunities to explore the moral, ethical, and theological imperatives for justice and human rights for all people. Our pillars are: Social Justice, Education, Civil & Human Rights, and Community Health.