Injury Update On Anderson, Collins, Dedmon & Hamilton

Guard/forward Justin Anderson continues to progress in his rehabilitation from surgery on June 29th to address recurring tibial stress syndrome in his left leg. He has been cleared to return to modified live practice and his status will be updated as appropriate.

Following re-examination, forward/center John Collins continues to progress in his rehabilitation from mild inflammation and soreness in his left ankle. Spot shooting has been introduced as part of his rehabilitation plan. He is listed as out, will be reviewed on Nov. 4 and an update will be provided at that time.

Center Dewayne Dedmon participated in his first full live practice with the team today following rehabilitation for an avulsion fracture in his left ankle. He will be re-assessed tomorrow and is currently listed as probable for tomorrow’s game vs. Dallas.

Guard/forward Daniel Hamilton returned to modified practice today following rehabilitation for a tear in his right rotator cuff. He is currently listed as out, and his status will be updated as appropriate.