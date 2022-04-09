Hawks Sign Chaundee Brown Jr. to Two-Way Contract

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of guard Chaundee Brown Jr. to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Brown was signed by the Hawks earlier this season on Dec. 27 to a 10-day contract. He appeared in three games for Atlanta (two starts), averaging 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.7 minutes (.400 3FG%, .833 FT%). Against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 29, Brown tallied a career-high 16 points, in addition to three rebounds and three assists in 31.6 minutes.

Prior to his 10-day contract with the Hawks, the 6-5 guard appeared in two games with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract. In total this season, Brown has seen action in five NBA games (two starts), recording 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 20.8 minutes of play.

The Orlando, Fla., native appeared in 30 games (all starts) with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League this season, averaging 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30.4 minutes (.447 FG%, .328 3FG%, .833 FT%).

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Brown saw action in five Summer League contests with the Lakers and five preseason games. In those five preseason outings, he averaged 7.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 12.1 minutes (.467 FG%, .455 3FG%, .714 FT%).

Brown played collegiately at Wake Forest (2017-20) before transferring to Michigan (2020-21). During his senior season at Michigan, he helped lead the Wolverines to their fourth consecutive NCAA Sweet 16 and an appearance in the Elite Eight, en route to being named to the All-East Regional Team. Over his four-year collegiate career, Brown saw action in 112 games (77 starts), registering 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 24.6 minutes (.435 FG%, .352 3FG%, .812 FT%).

Brown, whose name is pronounced shawn-dee, will wear No. 45.