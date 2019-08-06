Hawks Sign Brandon Goodwin To Two-Way Contract

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Brandon Goodwin to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Goodwin appeared in 16 games last season with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 1.4 points in 3.6 minutes. In 26 games (25 starts) between the Iowa Wolves and the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G League, he averaged 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.8 minutes (.490 FG%, .379 3FG%, .724 FT%).

He originally signed with the Memphis Grizzlies on September 4, 2018 and was waived on October 13, 2018. Goodwin signed with the Nuggets on November 29, 2018 and was waived on December 10, 2018. On December 16, 2018, he signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets.

The 6’2” guard played two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast University (2016-18) after spending his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Central Florida (2013-15). He appeared in 126 games (106 starts) during his collegiate career and averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.8 minutes (.474 FG%, .301 3FG%, .716 FT%). As a senior for the Eagles, Goodwin put in 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.4 minutes (.470 FG%, .750 FT%) in 34 games (33 starts). He holds the highest career scoring average (18.5 ppg) in FGCU history.

The Norcross, GA native was named the 2013 Georgia 6A Player of the Year after leading Norcross High School to the state championship and a 27-6 record. He will wear jersey No. 0.

Only players with three-or-fewer years of NBA experience are permitted to sign two-way contracts. Per league rules, teams are allowed to have up to two two-way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Hawks will primarily play for the team’s new NBA G League Affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, but can spend up to 45 days with Atlanta, not including any time prior to the start of College Park’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.