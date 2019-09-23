Hawks To Hold Open Practice Presented By Sharecare at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, October 8th

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks will hold Open Practice presented by Sharecare at the award-winning State Farm Arena at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8. At this free event, fans will have the opportunity to see how Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce runs an NBA practice and watch the entire Hawks 2019-20 roster in action. Following the conclusion of practice, the rookie talent show will take place at center court.

“We are excited to welcome Hawks’ fans back to State Farm Arena,” said Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “Our open practice presented by Sharecare will be both a free and an incredible opportunity for fans to come out and see the bright future of the Hawks as well as be entertained by the team’s newest players.”

Sharecare, the official jersey patch partner of the Hawks, will be providing the first 1,000 fans in attendance a limited-edition co-branded arm sleeve. Sharecare is the Atlanta-based digital health company that helps people manage their health in one place, and enables health plans, employers and healthcare providers to scale well-being solutions across their populations. This giveaway will take place at Gates 1 and 2 and will only be available for fans who arrive before 5:30 p.m. while supplies last.

Last year, the Rookie Talent Show, a tradition that started with Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Piece, featured singing performances by Trae Young and Kevin Huerter. This year’s rookie talent show will be a surprise to those attending.

Attendees should enter State Farm Arena through Gates 1-5 as doors will open at 5 p.m. Seating is general admission, and all fans must have a ticket to attend. To claim a complimentary ticket, visit Hawks.com/OpenPractice.

The Atlanta Hawks recently announced that single-game tickets are now available for the 2019-20 regular season. Those interested in securing tickets can learn more by visiting Hawks.com/tickets.

To join the Sharecare Movement with the Atlanta Hawks and Sharecare, download Sharecare for free on the App Store or Google Play to start taking control of your health.