Hawks Finalize Coaching Staff And Announce New Hires And Promotions Within Basketball Operations

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced multiple hirings and promotions within the Basketball Operations group, including the additions of Joe Prunty and Jamelle McMillan to Head Coach Nate McMillan’s coaching staff. Prunty and Jamelle McMillan join Chris Jent, Matt Hill and Marlon Garnett to finalize the coaching staff.

Prunty brings 23 years of experience as an NBA assistant coach, having served as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns (2018-19), Milwaukee Bucks (2014-18, including serving as interim head coach over the final 37 games of the 2017-18 campaign and 17 games in 2015-16), Brooklyn Nets (2013-14), Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-13), Portland Trail Blazers (2008-2010), Dallas Mavericks (2005-2008) and San Antonio Spurs (2000-2005) after starting his career as an assistant video coordinator in San Antonio. In addition to his NBA experience, Prunty has extensive coaching experience both overseas and with USA Basketball, spending five summers as head coach of Great Britain’s national team from 2013-2017, qualifying for EuroBasket in 2013 and 2017, before serving as an assistant for the November 2020 USA AmeriCup Qualifying Team and acting as head coach of the USA AmeriCup Qualifying Team for two games (2-0) in the third window - February 2021.

Jamelle McMillan started his career with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2013 in player development as part of now Phoenix Suns Head Coach Monty Williams’ staff. In 2016, McMillan was elevated to assistant coach under Alvin Gentry and in 2017, he served as head coach of the Pelicans’ summer league team. After spending the ’18-19 season in Phoenix, he rejoined the Pelicans as an assistant for two seasons. McMillan played collegiately at Arizona State University (2007 - 2011) where he was teammates with Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden.

To support the coaching staff, the Hawks have promoted Dipesh Mistry from video coordinator to coaching assistant and Paul Jesperson from assistant video coordinator to player development coach. The Hawks have also hired Tim Dather (DAY-ther) as head video coordinator/player development. Dather served as head manager (2011-13) and graduate manager (2013-15) at Indiana University before breaking into the NBA with the LA Clippers in 2015-16 as a video intern. He returned to Indiana with the Pacers as head video coordinator (2016-2019) and then as Head Video/Assistant Coach for the 2019-20 season. Most recently, he worked for the University of Georgia as director of basketball strategy.

Marty Lauzon joins the Hawks as the team’s director of athletic performance and sports medicine, following an 11-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons where he started as head athletic trainer/physical therapist (2010-13) before being promoted to director of sports medicine and performance (2013-21). Lauzon started his 24-year career at UCLA (1997-99), serving as director of rehabilitation before moving to Cleveland to work for the Cleveland Browns as assistant athletic trainer/physical trainer (1999-2005) and then head athletic trainer/physical therapist (2005-2009). Lauzon had served as a consultant for the Hawks since April.

Takahiro Uchida was hired to the Athletic Performance Team as assistant athletic trainer following his work as a seasonal athletic trainer during the 2020-21 season. Prior to joining the Hawks, Uchida spent two seasons as a graduate assistant athletic trainer at the University of Hawaii at Manoa (2018-20) and one season as a graduate assistant at Stanford University. He graduated from Lindenwood University in 2017, completing summer internships with the Los Angeles Rams (2016) and Stanford (2015) during his undergraduate career.

In the front office, Dotun Akinwale Jr. was promoted to senior director of player personnel. Now in his seventh season with the Hawks, Akinwale previously held the titles of director of scouting and manager of scouting after starting his career with the Orlando Magic as an intern in 2013 before transitioning into a basketball operations coordinator role.

Kira Tillinghast has been hired full-time as the player engagement coordinator after working in the front office as a seasonal assistant from 2019 to 2021. She attended Temple University, serving as team manager in 2015-16 before working at Arete Sports Agency from 2016 to 2019.

