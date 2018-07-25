Hawks Complete Three-Team Trade With OKC and 76ers

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has acquired Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder along with Justin Anderson from the Philadelphia 76ers in a three-team transaction, with Mike Muscala going to Philadelphia and Dennis Schröder going to Oklahoma City. As part of the trade, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot goes from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City.

“On behalf of the Hawks organization, I’d like to thank Mike and Dennis for their contributions to our team over the last five years,” said Hawks General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. “Both players worked extremely hard to develop and improve throughout their careers in Atlanta and each had a special connection with our fans. We wish them all the best moving forward.”

In 1,054 career games (all starts) with Denver, New York and Oklahoma City, Anthony has averaged 24.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.9 minutes (.449 FG%, .347 3FG%, .812 FT%). He was drafted third overall by the Nuggets in 2003.

Anderson, in 168 career games (19 starts) with Dallas and Philadelphia, is averaging 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.3 minutes (.422 FG%, .300 3FG%, .784 FT%). In 38 games last season with the 76ers, he put up 6.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 13.7 minutes (.431 FG%, .330 3FG%, .737 FT%). He was originally drafted by the Mavericks in the first round (21st overall) of the 2015 NBA Draft.

Muscala has appeared in 243 career contests (18 starts), averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14.7 minutes (.491 FG%, .378 3FG%, .848 FT%). The 44th overall pick by Dallas in the 2013 NBA Draft, he was acquired by the Hawks on June 27, 2013, along with Jared Cunningham and the draft rights to Lucas Nogueira from the Mavericks, in exchange for the draft rights to Shane Larkin.

Schröder has played in 352 career games (161 starts), compiling 12.9 points, 4.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 23.7 minutes (.434 FG%, .320 3FG%, .827 FT%). He was selected by the Hawks with the 17th overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft.