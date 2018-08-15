Hawks Announced As One of Four Expansion Teams for NBA 2K League

NEW YORK -- The NBA 2K League announced today that affiliates of four National Basketball Association (NBA) teams – the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves – will join the league for its second season, bringing the total number of NBA 2K League teams from 17 to 21.

“Welcoming these four world-class organizations and their passionate fanbases to the NBA 2K League is an exciting moment not only for the league, but for the entire 2K community,” said NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue. “From their innovative spirit to their global reach, we know each of these teams will be a tremendous addition, and we are thrilled that this growth offers the opportunity for new players, coaches and support staff to join the league.”

The league’s inaugural season tipped off in May 2018 and features the best 102 NBA 2K players in the world competing on 17 teams. The 17-week season includes weekly matchups, three in-season tournaments and will culminate with the NBA 2K League Playoffs, which begin this Friday, Aug. 17 at 6 pm ET. The first NBA 2K League Finals will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 4 pm ET. All competition is streamed live on Twitch and takes place from the NBA 2K League Studio Powered by Intel in New York City.

The original 17 NBA 2K League teams are 76ers GC, Blazer5 Gaming, Bucks Gaming, Celtics Crossover Gaming, Cavs Legion GC, Grizz Gaming, Heat Check Gaming, Jazz Gaming, Kings Guard Gaming, Knicks Gaming, Magic Gaming, Mavs Gaming, Pacers Gaming, Pistons GT, Raptors Uprising GC, Warriors Gaming Squad, and Wizards District Gaming.

