Emory Healthcare Injury Report

John Collins recently expressed discomfort in his right hip. A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) performed Wednesday afternoon at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed a right hip strain. He is able to participate in on-court activities within prescribed rehab limitations and his on-court loads and intensities will be increased throughout the upcoming Hawks 2019 Training Camp. He will be reviewed by team physicians at the end of training camp and his status will be updated at that time.

Allen Crabbe underwent right knee arthroscopy on April 4th. He continues in his rehabilitation program and has made gradual on-court progressions. He has not been cleared to participate in the upcoming training camp and is expected to miss the entire preseason.

Kevin Huerter returned to Atlanta in late August and reported with knee pain. A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex excluded any signs of structural injury. He has since been treated with strategies to reduce inflammation and increase his load tolerance. He is able to participate in on-court activities within prescribed rehab limitations and his on-court loads and intensities will be increased throughout the upcoming Hawks 2019 Training Camp. He will also be reviewed by team physicians at the end of training camp and his status will be updated at that time.

Alex Len reported low back pain prior to yesterday’s voluntary workout. He is concurrently participating in a rehabilitation program for a left ankle sprain. He will be monitored closely over the next four to five days to determine his status for the start of training camp next week.

Chandler Parsons (load management) is going to be limited throughout training camp and the preseason.

Cam Reddish has been fully cleared to resume on-court activities and will participate in the upcoming training camp. He will remain on a load monitoring plan with bulk volume restrictions.