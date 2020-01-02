Atlanta's Trae Young Leads Eastern Conference Guards in First Fan Returns of NBA All-Star Voting

ATLANTA -– Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young leads Eastern Conference guards in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by Google, it was announced today. Young received 443,412 votes, placing him nearly 11,000 votes ahead of the second-highest vote-getting guard in the East.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with every voter completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The NBA All-Star 2020 team rosters will be drafted by the two captains. They will choose from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their selections regardless of conference affiliation. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, Jan. 23 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader. The network will also announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 30 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

Through 31 games, Young is averaging 28.5 points, 8.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He leads all Eastern Conference guards in 30-pt games (17) and 30-pt/10-ast contests (six), and is tied for the most 40-pt games (four).

The Hawks return to action tomorrow in Boston at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Southeast.