Atlanta Hawks Sign Ray Spalding

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks have signed forward Ray Spalding, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In 14 games (three starts) last season between the Dallas Mavericks (one game) and Phoenix Suns (13 contests), Spalding averaged 3.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 10.6 minutes (.532 FG%). In 29 games (26 starts) with the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, he compiled 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.1 minutes (.516 FG%).

Originally selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round (56th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft, the 6’10” forward was traded on draft night to the Dallas Mavericks. Waived on January 31, 2019 by Dallas, he signed a 10-day contract with Phoenix on February 21, 2019 and a multi-year contract with the Suns on March 3, 2019.

Spalding played three collegiate seasons at Louisville, and as a junior in 2017-18, averaged 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in 27.6 minutes (.543 FG%, .640 FT%) en route to All-ACC Honorable Mention honors. He was one of two players in the nation to average at least 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals.

He attended Trinity High School in Louisville, KY, where he was a two-time First Team All-State selection and led the Shamrocks to a 118-21 record.