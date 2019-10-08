Atlanta Hawks Sign Jordan Sibert

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Jordan Sibert (SIGH-burt), it was announced today.

Sibert played in four games (starting two) with the Hawks’ Las Vegas Summer League team this past July, averaging 14.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 24.1 minutes.

The 6’4” guard appeared in one regular season game for the Hawks in 2018-19 (Feb. 27 vs. MIN) after signing a 10-day contract on Feb. 20, 2019. In 42 games (29 starts) last season with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League, Sibert averaged 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.0 minutes (.424 FG%, .376 3FG%, .844 FT%). His 143 three-pointers ranked third in the NBA G League.

He has also spent time with PAOK BC (Greece), Mitteldeutscher BC (Germany) and Fraport Skyliners (Germany). Sibert played for the Orlando Magic in the 2015 and 2016 NBA Summer League, and participated in five preseason games with Orlando in 2015.

Sibert, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, began his college career at Ohio State (2010-12) before transferring to Dayton (2013-15). As a senior in 2014-15, he averaged 16.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.8 minutes (.456 FG%, .349 3FG%, .788 FT%).

He will wear No. 8.