Atlanta Hawks Sign C.J. Anderson

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard C.J. Anderson, it was announced today.

Last season, as a senior at University of Massachusetts, Anderson played in 32 games (28 starts), averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 35.2 minutes (.414 FG%, .400 3FG%, .813 FT%), ranking fourth in the Atlantic-10 Conference in assists.

He appeared in 126 games (47 starts) in his four years with the Minutemen. The native of Memphis, TN attended Arlington High School (Arlington, TN) for three years before finishing at Whitehaven High School in Memphis. He will wear No. 8.