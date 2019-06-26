Atlanta Hawks Lead The League in The NBA's Game Experience Survey

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have claimed the top spot in the recent NBA Game Experience Survey, ranking No. 1 among all teams in ticketholder satisfaction for their “Overall Game Experience.” The survey tapped a cross-section of NBA ticket buyers including full-season, partial-season and individual-game ticket buyers. Seventy-nine percent of the Hawks survey respondents categorized their overall experience attending a game as “Great” or “Outstanding”.

The Hawks saw a 22 percent increase over their 2017-18 season overall satisfaction rating. The Game Experience Survey is designed by the NBA “to help identify areas of strength and opportunity across all ticket buyer types for the in-arena experience by measuring fan satisfaction in all off-court areas.”

“We are extremely honored to receive this response from our fans,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “In reimagining the all-new State Farm Arena, our organization has been wholly focused on operational excellence. That has resulted in an amazing, state-of-the-art venue with superior amenities and gold-standard customer service, creating the ultimate night out for the city of Atlanta.”

Earlier this year, the Hawks announced that they were atop the league rankings in the NBA’s 2018-19 Fan Loyalty Tracker, receiving the No. 1 score for in-arena food and beverage satisfaction. State Farm Arena topped all teams with 60 percent of respondents being ‘very satisfied’ in the food and beverage space.

“State Farm Arena was designed with both the city of Atlanta and its live entertainment fans in mind. We are incredibly grateful for the positive response and are determined to continue improving the venue and experience,” said Brett Stefansson, EVP and General Manager of State Farm Arena.

2019-20 Hawks Memberships are currently on sale for fans interested in purchasing tickets for the entire season and provide access to exclusive premium areas, complimentary food and drink, and access to events like Meet the Team, among other exclusive benefits. Those interested in learning more about securing a Hawks Membership should visit Hawks.com/jointheclub.