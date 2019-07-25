Atlanta Hawks Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

ATLANTA, GA -- The Atlanta Hawks today announced the full 2019 preseason schedule, featuring home contests against the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic, as well as road games at Miami, New York and Chicago.

As previously announced, Atlanta opens exhibition play at State Farm Arena with an Oct. 7 contest against the Pelicans, featuring four of the Top 10 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft – first year Hawks De’Andre Hunter (No. 4 overall) and Cam Reddish (No. 10 overall) and Pelicans rookies Zion Williamson (No. 1 overall) and Jaxson Hayes (No. 8 overall).

That will be followed by a home matchup with Southeast Division rival Orlando on Oct. 9. The Hawks then take to the road for contests at Miami (Oct. 14), New York (Oct. 16) and Chicago (Oct. 17).

The first three games (vs. New Orleans, vs. Orlando and at Miami) will be televised live on FOX Sports Southeast and streamed via the FOX Sports GO app. Local channel listings can be found here. The broadcast schedule on the Hawks’ radio flagship 92-9 The Game and the Hawks Radio Network, with Voice of the Hawks Steve Holman and pregame, halftime and postgame host Mike Conti, will be announced at a later date.

The only way to guarantee tickets to all home preseason games is to become a Season Ticket Member. Every Member enjoys exclusive benefits like savings over the general public, access to events with the team, and a VIP entrance. Plus, State Farm Arena is home to the number one game experience in the NBA as determined by fans. Learn more about securing tickets Hawks preseason games by visiting Hawks.com/preseason or calling or texting (866) 715-1500.

The 2019 Hawks’ preseason schedule is listed below (Eastern Time)